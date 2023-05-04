Red Wings to Host Nike Baseball Camp at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp at Innovative Field this summer.

Kids ages 7-13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as a Red Wings player. They'll train at Innovative Field and be instructed by former Major Leaguer and current Red Wings manager, Matt LeCroy, as well as additional Rochester coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running and game situations for kids of all abilities.

"Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to working with young Red Wings fans to develop their baseball skills and have a ton of fun here at beautiful Innovative Field," said Rochester Red Wings manager Matt LeCroy. "This will be a tremendous opportunity for youngsters in the Rochester area to learn from guys with a lot of experience at the major league and minor league levels."

Campers will also receive an official Nike camp t-shirt, wristband and ticket to the Red Wings' July 20th game against the Durham Bulls, where they'll be introduced on the field.

"Our goal every summer is to connect kids with elite coaches in order to provide enriching and fun camp experiences," said Ron Hall, US Sports Camps Director of Growth and Partnerships - Baseball. "We're excited to deliver on that promise this summer by partnering with the Red Wings. We have no doubt that Matt and his excellent staff will help campers improve their skills and have a great time while doing so."

The Nike Baseball Camp at Innovative Field runs from July 17th-20th. Spots are limited, so sign up now or by calling 1-800-645-3226.

