Norfolk Beats Durham 5-4

NORFOLK, V.A.- Bulls right fielder Niko Hulsizer tallied a two-run double, center fielder Kameron Misner collected two hits and left fielder Ruben Cardenas knocked a homer as Durham fell to the Norfolk Tides 5-4 on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

The Tides established the lead in top of the fourth when SS Joey Ortiz smashed a homer. Hulsizer's two-run double and Misner's RBI single gave Durham a 3-1 lead in the sixth, however RF Jordan Westburg also bashed a homer in the bottom of the sixth, followed by 1B Lewin Diaz's RBI single to make it 4-3. After Cardenas' game-tying homer in the top of eighth, Norfolk finished the job in the bottom of the eighth with when Diaz's homer put the Tides back in the lead, bringing the score to 5-4.

Norfolk starting pitcher DL Hall (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO) earned the win, striking out 8 eight batters in five innings. Durham starter Joe La Sorsa (4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to face off again on Friday at Harbor Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. The Bulls starting pitcher is to be announced and will be opposed by LHP Cole Irvin.

Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 16 to start a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

