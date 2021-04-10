Windsor shuts door on Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tyler Bird broke a 0-0 tie in the second period with his 11th of the season and the eventual game-winner, and Clint Windsor finished the night with a 23-save shutout as the Orlando Solar Bears (24-17-3-1) opened their season-high nine-game road trip with a 3-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-14-9-3) on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Windsor's shutout marked his second of the season, and the sixth of his career, tying him with Garret Sparks for the most shutouts in club history.

First Period

Shots: ORL 16, GVL 7

Second Period

Orlando goal: Tyler Bird (11) at 1:04. Assisted by Kyle Topping and J.J. Piccinich.

Orlando goal: Nolan Valleau (4) [PP] at 11:26. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Aaron Luchuk.

Shots: ORL 17, GVL 10

Third Period

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (2) [SH-EN] at 18:17.

Shots: ORL 9, GVL 6

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 23-for-23

GVL: Ryan Bednard, 39-for-41

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) Ryan Bednard - GVL

3) Tyler Bird - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 6-1-0-0 against Greenville this season; the win moves Orlando past Greenville into third place in the Eastern Conference

The Solar Bears are 24-3-1-0 when scoring three or more goals

Aaron Luchuk assisted on Valleau's goal, extending his point streak to five games (3g-4a)

Kyle Topping's two assists extended his point streak to three games (1g-3a)

Bird scored for the second straight game for Orlando

The Solar Bears went 1-for-3 with the man advantage and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill; Orlando has recorded a power-play goal in each of its last four games, the longest stretch this season

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their road trip tomorrow when they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, April 11 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

