Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 7:05 PM

April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits host the Orlando Solar Bears tonight in the third of four consecutive meetings. The Rabbits will look to snap a three-game losing skid (0-1-1-1) after previously posting a season-best four-game winning streak.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-13-9-3) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (23-17-3-1)

April 10, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #46 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Scott Senger (56)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Swamp Rabbits went toe-to-toe with Orlando last Thursday night and dropped a 4-3 overtime decision at the Amway Center. Nick Poehling tallied for the Rabbits at 12:34 of the first period before Kyle Topping scored a power play equalizer less than three minutes later. Next period, Aaron Luchuk added his team-best 15th goal of the campaign to provide the Bears a 2-1 advantage. Liam Pecararo evened the contest midway through the second frame followed by Eric Williams go-ahead goal for Greenville early in the third period. Former Swamp Rabbit forward Tyler Bird tied the score at 3-3 with 3:58 left in regulation on a power move to the net to force sudden-death overtime. In the extra session, Orlando captain Chris LeBlanc scored in eighth goal of the season to complete a 4-3 final.

TYING UP KNOTT:

On Friday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Graham Knott to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Knott, 24, saw 19 games of action with the South Carolina Stingrays earlier this season and registered five points (three goals, two assists). All three goals were scored on the power play, including one versus Greenville on February 4, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Etobicoke, Ontario native turned pro in 2017-18 and totaled 126 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs across two seasons. Last season, Knott, 24, split time with the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers while also seeing an 11-game stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

SCORING FIRST STREAK:

Entering tonight, the Swamp Rabbits have scored first in seven consecutive games dating back to March 27 versus Jacksonville. In that stretch, the Bits sport a 4-1-1-1 record. Earlier this season, Greenville tallied the game's first goal in six consecutive games from Dec. 27-Jan. 19 (3-0-3-0). Patrick Bajkov and Garrett Thompson have each opened the game's scoring twice in the last seven. Overall this season, the Bits are 16-1-5-1 when striking first against their opponent.

NICK AND THE HUSKIES:

Swamp Rabbits rookie forward Nick Poehling has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his pro career. In 35 games this season, Poehling has sported nine points (six goals, three assists) after tallying on Tuesday and Thursday in Orlando. Nick and Jack Poehling both signed two-way AHL contracts with the Ontario Reign on October 2, 2020 after concluding collegiate careers at St. Cloud State University. While the Swamp Rabbits battle the Solar Bears tonight, the St. Cloud State Huskies will be competing in their first NCAA National Championship game in program history versus University of Massachusetts.

WILLY'S ON THE BOARD:

Rabbits defender Eric Williams scored his first goal of the season and first as a Greenville Swamp Rabbit in last Thursday's third period. After fielding a pass from Patrick Bajkov at the right-point, Williams unleashed a howitzer past Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor. Last season, Williams finished second in scoring among Utah Grizzlies defenseman with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 62 games.

