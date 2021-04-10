Mavericks Fall 5-3 at Allen
April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 5-3 Saturday night at the Allen Event Center. Marcus Crawford and Adam Brady netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.
First Period
Allen goal: Corey Mackin (17) at 18:22. Assisted by Samuel Laberge and Josh Lammon.
Shots: KC 10, ALN 21
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (7) at 7:53. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Willie Corrin.
Allen goal: Josh Maser (1) at 9:06. Assisted by Corey Mackin.
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (8) at 10:33. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Brodie Reid.
Allen goal: Colby McAuley (6) at 16:04. Assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register.
Shots: KC 11, ALN 15
Third Period
Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (14) at 2:36. Assisted by Conner Bleackley and Matt Register.
Allen goal: Corey Mackin (18) at 4:07. Assisted by Matt Register and Chad Butcher.
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (9) at 6:20. Assisted by Tommy Muck and Zach Osburn.
Shots: KC 12, ALN 13
Notes and Streaks
Marcus Crawford and Willie Corrin have points in consecutive games.
Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on two goals.
Brodie Reid registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and seven-for-eight on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
