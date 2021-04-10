Mavericks Fall 5-3 at Allen

Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 5-3 Saturday night at the Allen Event Center. Marcus Crawford and Adam Brady netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

First Period

Allen goal: Corey Mackin (17) at 18:22. Assisted by Samuel Laberge and Josh Lammon.

Shots: KC 10, ALN 21

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (7) at 7:53. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Willie Corrin.

Allen goal: Josh Maser (1) at 9:06. Assisted by Corey Mackin.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (8) at 10:33. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Brodie Reid.

Allen goal: Colby McAuley (6) at 16:04. Assisted by Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register.

Shots: KC 11, ALN 15

Third Period

Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (14) at 2:36. Assisted by Conner Bleackley and Matt Register.

Allen goal: Corey Mackin (18) at 4:07. Assisted by Matt Register and Chad Butcher.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (9) at 6:20. Assisted by Tommy Muck and Zach Osburn.

Shots: KC 12, ALN 13

Notes and Streaks

Marcus Crawford and Willie Corrin have points in consecutive games.

Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on two goals.

Brodie Reid registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and seven-for-eight on the penalty kill.

