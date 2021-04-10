Bounce Back Opportunity for Blades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-12-0-2) look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Icemen (17-18-3-3) tonight at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Everblades fell to the Icemen 3-2 last night and are searching for their first win in Jacksonville this season. Florida is 4-3-0-0 against the Icemen in the 2020-21 campaign.

Last Time Out: The Icemen struck first just three minutes into the first period with a Ryker Killins power-play goal. Florida responded later in the first with a tally from Alex Kile. Everblades defenseman Michael Downing carried the puck into the offensive zone, and John McCarron found a streaking Kile who tied the game at 1-1.

Jacksonville's Jake Elmer scored the only goal of the second period on a breakaway to give the Icemen a 2-1 advantage. The hosts took a 3-1 lead late in the third after Ara Nazarian tapped in a backdoor pass from Pascal Aquin. Nazarian's goal came with just under a minute and a half left in regulation, but the Blades continued to battle. Kile collected his second goal of the night after stashing a rebound from McCarron with 30 seconds left in the third. The comeback ultimately fell short and the Icemen were able to hang on to a 3-2 victory.

Scouting the Icemen: Nick Saracino leads the Icemen with 31 points (10g-21a), but he did not play last night against Florida. Jacksonville defenseman Ryker Killins joined the team late in March and has found an offensive groove with points in his last four games (3g-1a), including a goal last evening against the Blades. The Icemen are a tough team to beat when playing on their home ice. So far, Jacksonville owns a 11-4-1-2 record at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this season.

Top Guns: The Florida Everblades possess the two leading goal-scorers in the ECHL with Michael Huntebrinker and John McCarron. Huntebrinker leads the league with 23 goals on the season. McCarron holds second place in the ECHL with 21 tallies after his two-goal effort on Wednesday against Jacksonville. McCarron's 46 points (21g-25a) are also second-best in the league.

Downing Back to the Ice: Florida defenseman Michael Downing returned to play on the Everblades' blue line last night. Downing had previously been on injured reserve and had not played since Feb. 11. The defenseman missed 25 games while on IR. Downing logged significant minutes last night for the Blades and picked up an assist and a +1 rating.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

