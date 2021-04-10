ECHL Transactions - April 10
April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 10, 2021:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Jacksonville:
Logan Drackett, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Add Cole Sanford, F activated from reserve
Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Evan Moyse, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Gignac, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve
Add Krystof Hrabik, F activated from reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Alex Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D suspended by team, removed from roster
