ECHL Transactions - April 10

April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 10, 2021:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Jacksonville:

Logan Drackett, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Add Cole Sanford, F activated from reserve

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Vela, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Evan Moyse, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Gignac, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve

Add Krystof Hrabik, F activated from reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Alex Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D suspended by team, removed from roster

ECHL Stories from April 10, 2021

