Buitenhuis Shuts Down Grizzlies
April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (April 10) - Ryan White scored late in the second period and Evan Buitenhuis stopped a career-high 53 shots to help Wichita skate past Utah on Saturday night with a 1-0 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Buitenhuis claimed his fourth career shutout and second in a Thunder uniform. Beau Starrett and Matteo Gennaro picked up assists in the winning effort.
The two teams battled through a stalemate as both goalies were solid through the first 20 minutes. Utah outshot the Thunder, 17-9, in the frame.
White finally broke the tie at 19:49 of the second for his first in a Thunder uniform. Wichita won a faceoff to the left of Garrett Metcalf. Gennaro fired a shot that he stopped, but White found a rebound and put it in the net to make it 1-0.
Utah had a late power play in the third with Garrett Schmitz in the box for cross checking. Metcalf was pulled for the extra attacker and made it a six-on-four situation. Wichita was able to stave off the pressure and held on for the victory.
Wichita held Utah off the board on the power play, killing off all seven chances. The Grizzlies unloaded 53 shots on net, which is a new season-high against for the Thunder.
Buitenhuis has won six-straight starts since coming to Wichita. Gennaro has points in four-straight games. Starrett extended his point-streak to five with his ninth assist of the year. White has points in back-to-back games.
Wichita closes a three-game set against Utah tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m.
Wichita Thunder goaltender Evan Buitenhuis
