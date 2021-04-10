Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans goaltender Justin Kapelmaster faces a shot from the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, in the third game, of a four-game series. The Americans are 4-2-0 against Kansas City this season, and 22-19-3-0 over the last five years. Join us after the game at BAR LOUIE!.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: TEDDY BEAR TOSS/YOUTH HOCKEY NIGHT, PRESENTED BY ACCESS COUNSELING GROUP

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 11 vs Kansas City Mavericks.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas -The Americans get goals from Samuel Laberge (13), Les Lancaster (12), Spencer Asuchak (8) and Steven Owre (2), in a 4-3 win over the Mavericks on Friday night. Allen erased a 2-1 Kansas City lead late in the first period, on Les Lancaster's goal, with 1.5 second remaining in the opening frame. The Americans built a 4-2 lead in the second period and held that cushion until former Americans Captain Jared VanWormer, cut the Allen lead to one goal late in the third period. Jake Paterson grabbed the win, his third straight victory going back to early March before his lengthy injury. KC outshot the Americans 38 to 36. The Americans scored three power play goals in the game.

Points Leaders Against Kansas City: Les Lancaster leads the way against Kansas City this season with four goals and four assists for eight points in six games. Zane Franklin is second this season with a goal and three assists for four points. Conner Bleackley has three points in five games (2 goals and 1 assists).

WHO IS HOT? Les Lancaster had a three-point night on Friday with a goal and two helpers. Lancaster leads all defensemen with 12 goals and 34 points. He is only one point behind Corey Mackin for the team lead in points.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 13-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 26-13-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 16

Assists: Matt Register 25

Points: Corey Mackin, 35

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 79

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 7-10-5-0

AWAY: 12-8-1-2

OVERALL: 19-18-6-2

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 17

Assists: Brodie Reid, 28

Points: Brodie Reid, 45

+/-: Kris Myllari +13

PIM: Loren Ulett, 59

Allen Americans goaltender Justin Kapelmaster faces a shot from the Kansas City Mavericks

(Kansas City Mavericks)

