Six Goals Lift Indy over Fort Wayne

April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - Playing their second game of a three-game series this weekend, the Fuel visited the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Indy would score six goals and Tom Aubrun would stop 43 shots en route to a 6-3 win on Saturday night.

Although earning a power play in the first 10 minutes of the period, the Fuel would be outshot 8-0. After defending a barrage of Fort Wayne opportunities to start the period, Indy would take the first lead when Dylan Malmquist fed a streaking Matt Marcinew and he tipped the puck past Stefanos Lekkas.

Indy thought to have doubled their lead when Nick Hutchison fired a slapshot through the glove of Lekkas but after review, the referees ruled that the whistle was blown before the puck crossed the goal line. Indy would eventually double their lead when Brent Gates one-timed a cross-ice pass from Jared Thomas over the shoulder of Lekkas.

Controlling the play for the first few minutes of the second period, the Komets would eventually take the lead when Morgan Adams-Moisan tapped in a back-door pass from Matt Murphy. The Fuel would take back their two goal lead when Terry Broadhurst jumped on a rebounded shot and put the puck over the shoulder of Lekkas. Referees would review the goal for goaltender interference but would eventually rule it a good goal.

Taking advantage of a man advantage, Randy Gazzola gave Justin Vaive a back-door pass and he tapped the puck into an empty net. The Fuel would hold on to their one-goal lead for the remaining three minutes and go into the locker room leading 3-2.

The Fuel would be the first team to get on the board early in the third period when Matt Marcinew beat a Komets defenseman on the rush and tucked the puck between the legs of Lekkas. Tripling their lead with 12:15 remaining, Willie Raskob went coast to coast and beat Lekkas with a wrist shot. Fort Wayne responded immediately when Anthony Nellis put a shot over the shoulder of Aubrun to make the score 5-3. The Fuel would defend a massive push from the Komets before Jared Thomas put home the empty netter to close out the 6-3 win.

