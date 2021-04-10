Americans Beat KC 4-3

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) won the second of a four game in five-night homestand against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night, by a score of 4-3, in front of an announced crowd of 1,640 fans at the Allen Event Center.

The first period, unlike on Wednesday, was explosive from the start, as Samuel Laberge struck first for Allen, scoring on the powerplay from Corey Mackin and Les Lancaster just 3:49 into the game. The Mavericks tied the score five minutes later, on a goal from Lane Scheidl, his 12th of the year. Kansas City took their first and only lead of the night three minutes later, on a goal from Willie Corrin to make it 2-1. The Americans were not done either, as Les Lancaster tied the score with 1.5 seconds left on the clock in the first. It was 2-2 after one period.

The second period was a dominant one for the Americans finding the back of the net twice in the second frame, with both Allen goals coming on the powerplay. The first was set up by a great point shot from Matt Register, who found the stick of Captain Spencer Asuchak, who tipped the puck past Maverick's goalie Matt Ginn, to give Allen the 3-2 lead. Just 15 seconds later Steven Owre collected his own rebound and pulled off a wonderful toe drag to the outside and scored his second goal of the season. Allen led 4-2 after two periods.

The Americans held their two-goal lead until just under three minutes left in regulation when former Americans Captain Jared VanWormer scored his 12th of the year to cut the lead to one. Allen took a penalty with under two minutes left in regulation, but the Mavericks were unable to tie the score as the Americans held on for the win.

Americans defensemen Les Lancaster had a three-point night with one goal and two assists.

Allen goalie Jake Paterson made his return from injury and played with poise making 35 saves in the win.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALN - L. Lancaster

2. ALN - S. Owre

3. ALN - C. Mackin

