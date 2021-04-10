Everblades Frozen by Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-13-0-2) were quieted for the second game in a row by the Jacksonville Icemen (18-18-3-3), and the Icemen won by a margin of 4-1. Jacksonville forward Abbott Girduckis netted a hat trick, and goaltender Charles Williams made 28 saves to lead the Icemen to the victory.

FIRST STAR: Abbott Girduckis (JAX) - three goals, +3, three shots

SECOND STAR: Charles Williams (JAX) - 28 saves on 29 shots

THIRD STAR: Wacey Rabbit (JAX) - two assists, +2, five shots

Jacksonville broke open the scoring for the third game in a row when forward Derek Lodermeier saw open ice and netted the goal after the puck was partially stopped by Blades netminder Devin Cooley (13:53). The Blades failed to get on the board after registering 12 shots in the first.

Nearly mid-way through the second period, the Icemen doubled up the Everblades when defenseman Jason Binkley found Abbott Girduckis in front of the net (9:49).

Florida finally hit the back of the net just two minutes into the third period. Forward Michael Huntebrinker found a lonely Jordan Sambrook near the blue line, and he hammered a one-timer that Max Cook deflected in to bring the score to 2-1 (2:06).

With eight minutes left, the Icemen capitalized on the power play when Girduckis cleaned up a rebound to bring their lead back to two (12:04). Just a few minutes later, Girduckis secured another rebound goal to put Jacksonville up 4-1 (15:58).

The Everblades and Icemen will meet for the final game of the weekend in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

