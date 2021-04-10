Everblades Frozen by Icemen
April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-13-0-2) were quieted for the second game in a row by the Jacksonville Icemen (18-18-3-3), and the Icemen won by a margin of 4-1. Jacksonville forward Abbott Girduckis netted a hat trick, and goaltender Charles Williams made 28 saves to lead the Icemen to the victory.
FIRST STAR: Abbott Girduckis (JAX) - three goals, +3, three shots
SECOND STAR: Charles Williams (JAX) - 28 saves on 29 shots
THIRD STAR: Wacey Rabbit (JAX) - two assists, +2, five shots
Jacksonville broke open the scoring for the third game in a row when forward Derek Lodermeier saw open ice and netted the goal after the puck was partially stopped by Blades netminder Devin Cooley (13:53). The Blades failed to get on the board after registering 12 shots in the first.
Nearly mid-way through the second period, the Icemen doubled up the Everblades when defenseman Jason Binkley found Abbott Girduckis in front of the net (9:49).
Florida finally hit the back of the net just two minutes into the third period. Forward Michael Huntebrinker found a lonely Jordan Sambrook near the blue line, and he hammered a one-timer that Max Cook deflected in to bring the score to 2-1 (2:06).
With eight minutes left, the Icemen capitalized on the power play when Girduckis cleaned up a rebound to bring their lead back to two (12:04). Just a few minutes later, Girduckis secured another rebound goal to put Jacksonville up 4-1 (15:58).
The Everblades and Icemen will meet for the final game of the weekend in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2021
- Greenville Blanked by Solar Bears 3-0 on Saturday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Six Goals Lift Indy over Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Girduckis Nets Hat Trick to Lead Icemen Past First Place Florida - Jacksonville IceMen
- Windsor shuts door on Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Frozen by Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Nailers & Stingrays Postponed After One Period - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - April 10 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matthew Barnaby Signs with Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nikita Pavlychev Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bounce Back Opportunity for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita, April 10, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 10 at 7:10 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Beat KC 4-3 - Allen Americans
- Third Period Pushes Thunder Past Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.