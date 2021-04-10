Greenville Blanked by Solar Bears 3-0 on Saturday Night

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 3-0 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tyler Bird, Nolan Valleau, and Matthew Spencer all scored for Orlando.

After a scoreless first period, the Solar Bears struck early only 64 seconds into the second frame. Bird corralled a feed from beneath the goal line from Kyle Topping, and deposited the puck past Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard to open the game's scoring.

Orlando added to their lead with a power play marker from Valleau at the 11:26 mark. Valleau fired a slap-shot past Bednard's blocker hand after Matt Bradley was flagged for high-sticking at 13:42. Shots after 40 minutes were 32-17 in favor of the Solar Bears.

Next period, the Bears scored a shorthanded empty net goal courtesy of Matthew Spencer at 18:17 to round out the final. Shots on goal totaled 42-23 in favor of the Solar Bears. Greenville's power play finished 0-for-4 in addition to a 2-for-3 penalty kill performance.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 p.m. to conclude a four-game series versus Orlando. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

