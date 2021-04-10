Nikita Pavlychev Returns to Solar Bears
April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Nikita Pavlychev has been loaned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Pavlychev, 24, returns to the Solar Bears, where he has posted four points (2g-2a) in 10 games this season. The first-year pro has also produced one assist in four contests with the Crunch.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road for a season-high nine-game road trip, starting with tonight's game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
Nikita Pavlychev Returns to Solar Bears
