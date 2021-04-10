Wichita Blanks Utah 1-0

April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies took 53 shots on Saturday night but Wichita Thunder goaltender Evan Buitenhuis stopped every Grizzlies attempt in a 1-0 game at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The only goal in the game was scored by Wichita's Ryan White, who redirected a Matteo Gennaro shot into the back of the net with 11.2 seconds left in the second period.

Utah goaltender Garrett Metcalf was solid in his 2nd pro start. He saved 27 of 28 in his first road game in a Grizzlies uniform.

Travis Barron and Cedric Pare led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Utah had 17 shots in the first period, 20 in the second and 16 in the third. The 53 shots are the most taken by the Grizz in a game this season. The previous high was a 51 shot game vs Allen on March 13th.

Utah went 0 for 7 on the power play and Wichita went 0 for 5.

The Grizz 6 game road trip comes to an end on Sunday afternoon at Wichita. Face-off is at 3:05 pm mountain time and can be seen on FloSports and heard on Mixlr.

3 stars

1. Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita) - 53 save shutout.

2. Ryan White (Wichita) - Scored only goal in the game.

3. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 27 of 28 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.