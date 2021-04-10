Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 10 at 7:10 PM

SC Stingrays at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the WesBanco Arena at 7:10 PM

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays continue a stretch of four road games in five days Saturday night when they continue a 3-game series with the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. This weekend's set represents the first time the Rays have traveled to Wheeling since the 2016 postseason when the two clubs met in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Nailers visited North Charleston earlier in the 2020-21 season for two games on January 8 and 9, which were both won by SC via 4-2 and 6-3 scores. Prior to a 2-1 overtime loss in Indy to begin their trip on Wednesday, the Rays went 1-1-1 in a 3-game series with Greenville last week. The Nailers are riding a five-game point streak, their longest run of the 2020-21 season. South Carolina is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .558, while Wheeling is at the bottom of the table in seventh at .395. The Nailers rank fifth in the league offensively, scoring 2.98 goals per game, while SC has earned points in 14 of their 20 road games this year and has the fourth-best road penalty killing record in the ECHL at 85.7%.

Scouting the Nailers: Wheeling has a record of 14-23-5-1 in 43 games this season with 25 of their contests coming against the other two teams playing from the Central Division, the Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel. A heavy offensive attack has been led by former Stingray forwards Cody Sylvester (18g, 16a) and Austin Fyten (17g, 3a), as well as Michael Joly who has 16 points (6g, 10a) in 17 ECHL contests. Rookie attacker Matt Alfaro has also made a big impact, ranking second on the club with 30 points (11g, 19a). On the blue line, Patrick McNally has posted 24 points (5g, 19a), while Aaron Thow has earned 18 points (4g, 14a) and rookie Matt Miller has 13 points (5g, 8a). In net, goaltender Shane Starrett has earned a 0.890 save percentage in 15 games and rookie Taran Kozun has played well recently in his first three contests with the Nailers, going 2-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average.

