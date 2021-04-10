Matthew Barnaby Signs with Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Matthew Barnaby to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Barnaby, 22, appeared in 23 games with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc this season and totaled 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists).

Barnaby is expected to make his ECHL debut this evening for Greenville versus Orlando. A former Youngstown Phantom and Chicago Steel in the USHL, Barnaby turned pro last season and finished third in scoring on the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Buffalo, New York native is the son of former 15-year NHL veteran Matthew Barnaby.

Greenville is slated to return home on Saturday, April 10 to open a back-to-back set versus Orlando. Bring your furry, four-legged friends to the arena on April 10 for Pucks-N-Paws presented by Pet Treater. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

