Nailers & Stingrays Postponed After One Period
April 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- Saturday night's game between the Wheeling Nailers and South Carolina Stingrays has been postponed due to unplayable ice conditions. The teams were able to play the first period, with South Carolina holding a 2-1 lead. The two teams will play Sunday's game in full, beginning at 4:10. They will then resume Saturday's game on Monday at 1:00, starting at the beginning of the second period. Fans with tickets for Saturday's game can get a refund or exchange them for a future game by calling the Nailers office at (304) 234-GOAL.
Here is a recap of Saturday's first period:
South Carolina scored a couple of early goals, before the Nailers trimmed the deficit in the latter portion of the frame. The first strike by the visitors came one second after a power play finished, as Macoy Erkamps swung the puck off the right corner boards to Andrew Cherniwchan, who jammed in a one-timer from the top of the crease. The Stingrays struck again 2:30 later off of a turnover, as Mark Cooper and Dan DeSalvo made some very quick passes to setup Cole Ully for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Wheeling finished the stanza with 14 of the final 16 shots, which included its first tally of the evening. Kyle Marino shuffled a pass into the middle of the ice for Jacob Pritchard, who wired a wrist shot into the left side of the twine.
Wheeling Nailers battle the South Carolina Stingrays
