Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Has Busy Week Ahead to Close out January

Penguins (19-13-2-3) to complete suspended game from October tonight

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 18 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Syracuse 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse went back-and-forth throughout the night, but the Crunch got the bounces to go their way in these clubs' first meeting of the year. Alex Nylander tallied the Penguins' seventh extra-attacker goal this season.

Friday, Jan. 20 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 5

Lukas Svejkovsky opened the scoring for the Penguins, but a four-goal second period by the Phantoms proved too much to overcome. The rivals combined for four fights in 21 seconds of game time during the third period.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS 3 at Bridgeport 2

Linemates Nylander, Drake Caggiula and Tyler Sikura all turned in multi-point performances as the Penguins clamped down in the third period to close out the Islanders. Dustin Tokarski made 22 saves in his return from the NHL.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS at Utica

The Penguins resume their suspended game against the Comets from Oct. 17. The game will pick up with 2:43 left in the second period and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton trailing Utica, 2-1.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS at Rochester

The Penguins and Americans face-off for the first time this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hasn't won in Rochester since Jan. 13, 2017.

Friday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Game six in the 12-game season series between the Penguins and Phantoms takes place on Friday. Dustin Tokarski is 14-3-5 all-time at PPL Center as either the visiting or home goalie.

Saturday, Jan. 28 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport go at it again, this time on the Pens' home ice. Alex Nylander has six points (2G-4A) in his last four games against the Isles.

Ice Chips

- Dustin Tokarski ranks fourth among all AHL goalies in goals against average (2.21) and save percentage (.926).

- The Penguins' home penalty kill ranks fourth in the league (85.7%).

- Tyler Sikura has recorded an assist on five of the Penguins' last seven goals.

- After producing 7 points (2G-5A) in his first 14 games as a Penguin, Drake Caggiula had 20 points (7G-13A) in his next 19 games.

- Mitch Reinke's next assist will be his 100th AHL helper.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 39 26 8 4 1 57 .731

2. Providence 39 23 8 6 2 54 .692

3. Charlotte 39 20 15 2 2 44 .564

4. PENGUINS 37 19 13 2 3 43 .581

5. Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 .566

6. Hartford 39 16 14 3 6 41 .526

7. Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 .513

8. Bridgeport 40 17 16 6 1 41 .513

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 37 16 16 32

Valtteri Puustinen 38 14 16 30

Drake Caggiula 33 9 18 27

Filip Hållander 26 8 17 25

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 19 9-6-4 2.21 .926 1

Filip Lindberg* 15 6-6-1 2.71 .907 0

Taylor Gauthier* 6 4-1-0 2.65 .905 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Jan. 24 Utica Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Jan. 25 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 27 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 28 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Jan. 19 (LW) Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled from WHL

Fri, Jan. 20 (D) Taylor Fedun Reassigned by PIT

Fri, Jan. 20 (G) Dustin Tokarski Reassigned by PIT

