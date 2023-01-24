Wranglers' Gilbert, Canucks' Kannok Leipert Suspended
January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers defenseman Dennis Gilberthas been suspended for two (2) games and Abbotsford Canucks defenseman Alex Kannok Leiperthas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game between the teams on Jan. 21.
Gilbert was suspended after receiving a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of an opponent. He will miss Calgary's games tonight (Jan. 24) and Wednesday (Jan. 25) vs. Ontario.
Kannok Leipert was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Abbotsford's game tonight (Jan. 24) vs. Toronto.
