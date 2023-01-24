Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (19-14-2-3; 43 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (20-15-2-2; 44 pts.)

The Iowa Wild welcome the Rockford IceHogs to Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the seventh meeting between the two clubs this season. Iowa trails Rockford by one point for fourth place in the Central Division.

OPPOSITE PATHS

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs last met in early January for a weekend matchup at Wells Fargo Arena. Dakota Mermis scored in overtime to give Iowa a 2-1 win on Jan. 7 and the Wild won on Jan. 8 by a 4-1 score. The teams have trended in opposite directions since then. Iowa peeled off four more wins against Grand Rapids and Milwaukee before dropping an overtime decision to the Admirals on Jan. 21. The IceHogs have gone 1-4-0-0 over the past five games.

GREAT GOALIES

- Jesper Wallstedt has allowed just five goals over his previous five starts

- The Swedish rookie has stopped 142 of 147 shots in those games (0.966 SAV%)

- Kappo Kahkonen is the only other goaltender in team history to allow five goals over five or more consecutive starts; Kahkonen allowed five goals over six starts from Nov. 3-24, 2018 (0.972 SAV%)

EXTRA HOCKEY

- Four of Iowa's six overtime and shootout wins have come against Rockford

- The Wild rank tied for fifth in the league with 11 overtime games played

- Four games in Iowa's seven game point streak have required overtime

- Rockford has gone to overtime in five of its last 10 games

