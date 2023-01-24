Dallas Stars Loan Forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas
January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Olofsson, 26, recorded four points (1-3--4) in 13 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 against the Nashville Predators and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. the San Jose Sharks, which also marked his first career game-winning goal. Olofsson also had points (0-2--2) in two consecutive games (Jan. 16-18) and three points (0-3--3) in his past four games overall.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.
Tesas Stars forward Fredrik Olofsson
(Andy Nietupski)
