Star Wars Night Saturday
January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday for Star Wars Night presented by 23ABC, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and American Business Machines. A large crowd is expected, so secure your tickets today.
Vinny Desharnais bobbleheads are just $5 at this game only
The Condors will wear specialty Mandalorian Star Wars themed jerseys with the majority of player and character jerseys auctioned online via the Condors App
Win a #80 Grogu jersey by purchasing a Golden Ticket for just $30. Only a handful of tickets remain. Click here to get yours and we will pick a winner Saturday
Popular characters will be on hand for pictures including storm troopers, Greedo, Tusken Raiders, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Captain Rex, Boba Fett, and more!
Part of the team's 25th Anniversary Alumni Celebration, Kevin "The Bear" Barrett will be on hand to drop the ceremonial first puck. Click here to watch a Mission Bank Memorable Moment from his time as an assistant coach.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2023
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Has Busy Week Ahead to Close out January - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Celebrate Local Legend Michael Stanley on Saturday at Cleveland Rocks Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Star Wars Night Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 14 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Military Appreciation Ticket Packages Available Now - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers' Gilbert, Canucks' Kannok Leipert Suspended - AHL
- Join the Stars for Star Wars Night - Texas Stars
- Hometown Heroes Night Has Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Milos Kelemen Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas - Texas Stars
- New York Rangers Recall F Will Cuylle, Loan F Sammy Blais to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Visit Abbotsford Canucks in First Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Tommy Nappier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #40 - Wolves at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bruins Buzz - January 24 - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Headed for Weekday Wild Match Up - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.