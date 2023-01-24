Star Wars Night Saturday

The Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday for Star Wars Night presented by 23ABC, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and American Business Machines. A large crowd is expected, so secure your tickets today.

Vinny Desharnais bobbleheads are just $5 at this game only

The Condors will wear specialty Mandalorian Star Wars themed jerseys with the majority of player and character jerseys auctioned online via the Condors App

Win a #80 Grogu jersey by purchasing a Golden Ticket for just $30. Only a handful of tickets remain. Click here to get yours and we will pick a winner Saturday

Popular characters will be on hand for pictures including storm troopers, Greedo, Tusken Raiders, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Captain Rex, Boba Fett, and more!

Part of the team's 25th Anniversary Alumni Celebration, Kevin "The Bear" Barrett will be on hand to drop the ceremonial first puck. Click here to watch a Mission Bank Memorable Moment from his time as an assistant coach.

