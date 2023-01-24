Toronto Marlies Visit Abbotsford Canucks in First Half of Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies head out west to visit the Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday night in the first half of a back-to-back. This marks the third of four matchups between the two clubs so far this season. The series is split with each team taking home a win.

The two teams last met on November 20th when the Marlies lost 3-2. Currently, Toronto sits third overall in the league with a 27-9-1-1 record, while Abbotsford is in eighth place with a 22-12-2-2 record.

Toronto heads into Tuesday's game with a 4-3 shootout win over the Laval Rocket, extending their win streak to eight. While Abbotsford is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Wranglers. The Marlies are currently 16-3-1-0 on the road and lead the AHL in winning percentage with 0.825.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who has points (6-12-8) in eight consecutive games, and Nick Abruzzese who has points (5-7-12) in seven consecutive games and is tied second overall amongst all rookies in points (13-18-31). On the Canucks side, Christian Wolanin leads the way with 45 points (4G, 41A).

Puck drop is at 10:00pm EST on AHLTV.

