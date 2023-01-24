New York Rangers Recall F Will Cuylle, Loan F Sammy Blais to Wolf Pack on Conditioning Stint

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled F Will Cuylle from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Rangers have loaned F Sammy Blais to the Wolf Pack on a conditioning stint.

Cuylle, 20, has appeared in 39 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. He's currently third on the club in points with 20 (13 g, 7 a) and leads the team in goals with 13. The native of Toronto, Ontario, scored the first overtime goal of his AHL career on Sunday, propelling the Wolf Pack to a 4-3 victory over the Providence Bruins.

A 6'3", 211-pound forward, Cuylle was selected to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this month.

Blais, 26, has skated in 38 games with the Rangers this season, scoring five assists. Acquired from the St. Louis Blues on July 23rd, 2021, Blais has dressed in 52 games with the Rangers over the last two seasons. In his career, he has appeared in 171 NHL games with the Rangers and Blues, scoring 44 points (17 g, 27 a).

In addition to his time in the NHL, Blais has appeared in 143 career AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and San Antonio Rampage, scoring 101 points (51 g, 50 a). He collected a career-high 26 goals and 43 points as a rookie with the Wolves during the 2016-17 season.

Selected in the sixth round, 176th overall, by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Blais won the 2019 Stanley Cup while with the club.

