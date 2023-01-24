Comets Defeat Penguins in Long Awaited Makeup Game, 5-1

Utica, NY. - A game that originally began back on October 17th in Utica with a home opener and a sold-out crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center ended with a power-outage and a 2-1 lead over the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins. With minutes left in the second period on that night, the teams would have to wait until the evening of January 24th to complete the contest from months before. For the Comets, the wait was well worth it as they finished what they started back mid-October for a 5-1 victory.

Back in October, the Comets took a lead on the first home goal of the season struck by Nick Hutchison for his first of the season. The goal was scored at 9:03 and assisted by Jack Dugan and Mason Geertsen. Later in the period, Nolan Foote deflected the Robbie Russo blast from the point and the Comets led the game 2-0 As the game moved into the middle frame, Ty Smith scored for the Penguins slicing the Comets lead 2-1.

When the game restarted on Tuesday night, the Comets scored with less than one second left in the period after Russo sent a shot into the Penguins net at 19:59. The two-on-one break was assisted by Graeme Clarke and Joe Gambardella. The Comets added goals from Nolan Stevens and Jack Dugan end the game with a 5-1 victory.

Both Nico Daws and Akira Schmid end as the goalies of record for the game with Daws stopping 19 of 20 on October 17 and Schmid turning aside all 10 shots he faced. The Penguins used by Filip Lindberg and Dustin Tokarski for the game.

The Comets will take on the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow night inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM Tickets are still available for both games. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

