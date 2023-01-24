Wolves Fall to Roadrunners 5-1

The Chicago Wolves made the penultimate stop on their season-long, six-game road trip when they faced the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday night in Arizona.

Jamieson Rees scored for the Wolves, but it wasn't enough as the Roadrunners prevailed 5-1 behind two goals from Cameron Hebig and one each from Michael Carcone, Ryan McGregor and Laurent Dauphin. Tucson goaltender Tyler Parks made 27 saves to help snap the Wolves' two-game winning streak.

The game was scoreless until late in the second period when Hebig scored and the Roadrunners made it 3-0 midway through the third on goals by Carcone and McGregor.

With the Wolves on the power play later in the third, Rees halted Parks' shutout bid when the center redirected a shot from the point by Anttoni Honka for his eighth goal of the season. Noel Gunler also earned an assist on the play.

Tucson kept coming and put the game away on scores from Dauphin and Hebig.

Pyotr Kochetkov (34 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Parks earned the win for Tucson.

The Wolves dropped to 14-19-3-1 on the season while Tucson improved to 17-19-4-0.

Up next: The Wolves will face the Roadrunners on Wednesday in Tucson (7:30 p.m.; AHLTV).

