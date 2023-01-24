Bruins Buzz - January 24

January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







SPLIT WEEKEND

The Providence Bruins won one of their two games against Hartford last weekend. They were victorious at the XL Center on Friday night, led by Marc McLaughlin's game-winning goal and two assist effort. Vinni Lettieri and Luke Toporowski notched a goal and an assist in the contest. Providence fell to Hartford 4-3 in overtime on Sunday after leading by one heading into the third period. Lettieri posted a shorthanded goal and a power play goal in the loss.

ALL-STAR EFFORT

Vinni Lettieri played like an All-Star this weekend, posting four points in the two games. Three of those points came from goals, which were tallied in every fashion possible (even strength, shorthanded, and power play). Lettieri leads the team with 16 goals and 33 points in his first year with the club. He and Brandon Bussi will represent Providence at the AHL All-Star Game, February 5 and 6, in Laval, Quebec.

MILITARY VISIT

The Providence Bruins are headed to the Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, Rhode Island today, January 24, ahead of Military Appreciation Weekend. Meeting members of the military, touring planes, trying on gear, and using the flight simulators are among some of the activities the players will take part in on the base.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play the Hartford Wolf Pack for the fifth straight time at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM. The team travels to Utica to take on the Comets on Saturday at 7:00 PM. The P-Bruins close out the weekend at home on Sunday at 3:05 PM against Syracuse Crunch. Friday and Sunday's games are Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by Body Armor and Operation Homefront. The team will sport a special Military Appreciation uniform for both games, as well as host special guests and ceremonies.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Lettieri (16)

Assists: Ahcan (19)

Points: Lettieri (33)

+/-: Lauko (+12)

PIM: Lauko (51)

GAA: Bussi (2.27)

Save %: Bussi (.933)

Wins: Bussi (12)

TEAM STATS

RECORD:23-8-6-2

DIVISON RANK:2nd Atlantic

GOALS FOR:117

GOALS AGAINST:105

PP:15.1% (24/159)

PK:83.9% (26/161)

TOP SCORER:Lettieri (16-17-33)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.