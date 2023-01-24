Monsters Celebrate Local Legend Michael Stanley on Saturday at Cleveland Rocks Night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Laval Rocket for MHC Appreciation Night on Friday, January 27, and Cleveland Rocks Night presented by Medical Mutual on Saturday, January 28, with both games beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Saturday night's game will feature a special Michael Stanley Band inspired t-shirt giveaway to the first 10,000 fans.

Friday, January 27 - Monsters Hockey Club Appreciation Night - 7:00 p.m.

Monsters Hockey Club members will be recognized throughout the game on Friday for the endless support they give the team. The night will begin with a pregame Member Appreciation Event at Whistle & Keg starting at 5 p.m. Members will be able to enter a raffle to win an autographed team jersey and get discounted drinks before heading to RMFH for the game. Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

Saturday, January 28 - Cleveland Rocks Night presented by Medical Mutual: A Michael Stanley Celebration & T-Shirt Giveaway - 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the Monsters and Medical Mutual will be paying tribute to longtime Cleveland musician, TV and radio personality Michael Stanley showcasing his musical legacy. In addition to the t-shirt giveaway, fans will be able to join in the fun through rock and roll photo opportunities along the concourse including the Power Portal transforming to a Michael Stanley Band inspired look. The music of the Michael Stanley Band and other rock legends can be heard all night with special editions of Name That Tune.

Stanley's friends and family will join the Monsters with former bandmate Tommy Dobeck dropping the puck before the game. Additionally, Stanley's daughters, Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp, will be accepting a $5,000 donation from the Monsters Community Foundation during the game towards 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of the Cleveland Foundation. Founded by Stanley's family to keep his legacy alive, the fund gives back to the Cleveland area specifically through local charitable organizations that Stanley supported during his career.

On Saturday, the Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Cleveland Rocks Hoodie as the Item of the Game for $55 both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

