Military Appreciation Ticket Packages Available Now

January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







A special Military Appreciation Night package featuring a game ticket and a themed hoodie is available now for just $45!

Packages for the Feb. 11 game can be purchased exclusively through this online offer while supplies last. Themed t-shirts and other novelty items will be available at the merchandise stand during the event.

The Checkers will wear special military-themed jerseys that will be available during an online auction on the day of the game. Jerseys can be picked up immediately following the game by those that are in attendance.

The game against the Toronto Marlies begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior.

