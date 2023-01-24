IceHogs Headed for Weekday Wild Match Up

January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, Iowa - Hitting the road for a three-game stretch, the Rockford IceHogs clash with the Iowa Wild tonight at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight marks the seventh head-to-head contest between the Central Division rivals and the fourth face-off in Des Moines.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-15-2-2, 44 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 19-14-2-3, 43 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forwards David Gust (20G, 21A) and Brett Seney (15G, 26A) pace Rockford in points. Rookie forward Cole Guttman (12G, 12A) ranks fourth for the Hogs with seven multi-point contests this season.

Rookie forward Sammy Walker (15G, 17A) paces Iowa in goals and points this season, and defenseman Joe Hicketts (3G, 25A) ranks third for the Wild and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs trailed early for the seventh straight game on Saturday at home against the Chicago Wolves. Defenseman Adam Clendening and forward D.J. Busdeker both lit the lamp, but Rockford dropped its fourth straight game in a 6-2 defeat.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they have recalled forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos from Rockford and have assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford. In addition, the IceHogs have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel. Phillips posted four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with the Blackhawks after he was recalled to Chicago on Dec. 18. This season with Rockford, the defenseman has 17 points (3G, 14A) and a +17 rating in 25 games. Philp shares third on Rockford in goals (14) and ranks fourth in points (30) in 31 games. Roos has 1G, 2A in 15 contests with the Blackhawks and posted 3G, 4A in 17 games with the IceHogs this season.

Pair Of Three's

Defenseman Adam Clendening and forward D.J. Busdeker both registered their third tallies of the season on Saturday night against the Wolves. Clendening has 19 points on the campaign with 16 assists, fourth most assists for the Hogs. Busdeker has three assists, totaling six points.

Shorthanded Swell

The Hogs have given up nine shorthanded goals throughout 39 games this season. Four of the nine shorties came at the BMO Center, and the other five were on the road. The IceHogs allowed shorthanded goals in back-to-back games in Rockford on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Tuesday, Jan. 31 against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials at another Fiesta Tuesday! TICKETS

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 4-5 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m. 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m. 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

44-35-10-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.