Matt Luff Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned right wing Matt Luff to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Through his first five games with the Griffins from Oct. 14-23, Luff amassed seven points (3-4-7) and a plus-three rating. The Windsor, Ontario, native had three two-point games to begin his Griffins career before being recalled by Detroit on Oct. 27. At the time of his recall, Luff was tied for the team lead in points and tied for sixth in the AHL. Luff has seen action with Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Ontario throughout seven AHL campaigns and has accumulated 127 points (52-75-127) and 110 penalty minutes in 174 appearances. Luff has not played a game since Nov. 8 and has not competed for the Griffins since Oct. 23, due to rehabbing an upper-body injury suffered with Detroit.

The Red Wings signed Luff to a one-year contract this offseason after being a part of the Nashville Predators' organization a season ago. Luff became the 194th Griffin to compete in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on Oct. 27 at Boston. Throughout five seasons in the NHL, the 25-year-old has recorded 14 goals, 10 assists and 20 penalty minutes in 94 contests.

