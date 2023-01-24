Milos Kelemen Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

Tempe, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Tuesday that forward Milos Kelemen had been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Kelemen is in his first year in North America after six professional seasons in Europe. The 23-year-old has appeared in all 39 games for the Roadrunners, with nine goals, 11 assists and 20 total points. He recorded his first professional hat trick in a 6-3 win against San Jose on November 19, 2022.

A native of Zvolen, Slovakia, Kelemen represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He appeared in seven games for Team Slovakia on their way to earning a Bronze Medal.

Kelemen is the fourth Roadrunners skater to be recalled this season following: Laurent Dauphin (3 games played), Michael Carcone (9 games played) and Jan Jenik (1 game played).

The Roadrunners will play their next four games at home at the Tucson Arena, beginning on Tuesday, January 24, with the first of two contests against the reigning Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves. Meanwhile, the Coyotes are at home at Mullett Arena Tuesday and Thursday to host the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues.

