Join the Stars for Star Wars Night
January 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
The Texas Stars are back at home this weekend to take on the Colorado Eagles! The puck drops Friday, January 27th at 7 pm and Saturday, January 28th at 7 pm!
Friday, January 27th is Star Wars Night! Join the Texas Stars as we travel to a galaxy far far away...
We have a live lightsaber battle on the ice and characters from all over the galaxy here to interact and take photos! We are trending towards a sellout, so get your tickets now before they're gone!
Saturday, we are giving away a Stars fleece hockey helmet hat to the first 2,500 fans! Be sure to arrive early to get yours.
If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!
