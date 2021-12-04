Wild Fall to Wolves, 2-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (9-7-1-0; 19 pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (13-4-1-1; 28 pts.) by a score of 2-1. Wild goaltender Hunter Jones made his first AHL start of the season in the loss.

On a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, Wild forward Mason Shaw found Iowa defenseman Joe Hicketts at the right faceoff dot in the offensive zone. Hicketts fired a pass through the slot and found Wild forward Matt Boldy at the left faceoff dot, and Boldy sent a wrist shot past Wolves goaltender Eetu Makiniemi (23 saves) to give Iowa a 1-0 lead at 13:29 of the first period. Both Hicketts and Shaw were credited with assists on the play.

At the end of the first period, the Wild led 1-0 and Chicago led 11-9 in shots.

Wolves forward Maxim Letunov collected a pass from Chicago forward Dominik Bokk and put a wrist shot past Jones (30 saves) to make the score 1-1 at 6:25 of the second period.

At the end of two periods of play, the Wild and Wolves surged into the third period tied 1-1. In the second period, Chicago outshot Iowa 12-4. Shots were 23-13 in favor of the Wolves through two periods.

Chicago forward Jack Drury beat Jones from the top of the left circle 47-seconds into the third period to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead.

Down a goal late, the Wild pulled Jones for the extra attacker with 1:03 remaining in the third period. However, Iowa was unable to tie the game at two and they fell to Chicago, 2-1.

Shots in the third period were 11-9 in favor of Iowa, and total shots at the end of the game were 32-24, Wolves. Boldy's goal was Iowa's only power play marker as they went 1-for-4 on the night. Chicago was 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Wild play Chicago again at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Faceoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

