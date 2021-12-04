Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans, their game scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #293) has been postponed.

The Americans organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Dec. 4 game in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the make-up game. Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their Dec. 4 tickets for any other December home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. Season ticket holders will use their Dec. 4 ticket for entry to the make-up game. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.

