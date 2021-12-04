Monsters Fight Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Admirals
December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-5-2-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Admirals scored three goals to start the first period from Matt Luff at 10:52, Kole Sherwood at 12:23 and Mitch McLain at 14:54 grabbing an early 3-0 lead. Trey Fix-Wolansky notched an unassisted tally at 17:05 getting the Monsters on the board 3-1 after 20 minutes. Cleveland's offensive push continued with a power-play goal from Emil Bemstrom at 0:24 with assists from Jake Christiansen and Fix-Wolansky. Justin Scott notched an equalizing tally at 2:28 off feeds from Cole Clayton and Jet Greaves, but Milwaukee's Cole Smith scored a power-play goal at 12:24 leaving Cleveland trailing 4-3 after 40 minutes. The Admirals' Joseph LaBate recorded a marker at 5:21, but Josh Dunne responded with a tally at 9:51 with an assist from Adam Helewka bringing it back to a one-goal game. Despite several chances, the Monsters could not finish the comeback and fell 5-4.
Cleveland's Greaves made 33 stops in defeat while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram made 37 saves for the victory.
The Monsters host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday, December 6, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 1 - - 4
MIL 3 1 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 41 1/4 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
MIL 38 1/4 3/4 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 33 5 1-1-0
MIL Ingram W 37 4 6-7-1
Cleveland Record: 9-5-2-3, 4th North Division
Milwaukee Record: 7-12-1-0, 7th Central Division
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
