Monsters Fight Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Admirals

December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 5-4 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-5-2-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Admirals scored three goals to start the first period from Matt Luff at 10:52, Kole Sherwood at 12:23 and Mitch McLain at 14:54 grabbing an early 3-0 lead. Trey Fix-Wolansky notched an unassisted tally at 17:05 getting the Monsters on the board 3-1 after 20 minutes. Cleveland's offensive push continued with a power-play goal from Emil Bemstrom at 0:24 with assists from Jake Christiansen and Fix-Wolansky. Justin Scott notched an equalizing tally at 2:28 off feeds from Cole Clayton and Jet Greaves, but Milwaukee's Cole Smith scored a power-play goal at 12:24 leaving Cleveland trailing 4-3 after 40 minutes. The Admirals' Joseph LaBate recorded a marker at 5:21, but Josh Dunne responded with a tally at 9:51 with an assist from Adam Helewka bringing it back to a one-goal game. Despite several chances, the Monsters could not finish the comeback and fell 5-4.

Cleveland's Greaves made 33 stops in defeat while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram made 37 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 - - 4

MIL 3 1 1 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 41 1/4 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

MIL 38 1/4 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 33 5 1-1-0

MIL Ingram W 37 4 6-7-1

Cleveland Record: 9-5-2-3, 4th North Division

Milwaukee Record: 7-12-1-0, 7th Central Division

