Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte
December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have a pair of key pieces returning to the fold, as the Panthers have assigned Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte.
Heponiemi has been with the Panthers since last week but did not make his season debut for Florida. The 22-year-old rejoins a Checkers squad on which he is tied for third in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 18 games.
Kiersted appeared in two games during his most recent NHL stint, giving him a total of four this season with the Panthers. The blue liner has logged six points (2g, 4a) in 16 games for Charlotte so far this season, tying him for third among team defensemen.
Coming off a win against the Phantoms on Friday, the Checkers return to action Sunday on the road against the Bridgeport Islanders.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2021
- Eagles Recall Bradley from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Tynan Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep of San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Reschedule 11th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss for December 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #16: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Hosts Utica, Charlotte - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Earn Fourth-Straight Win In 4-1 Road Victory Over Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stockton Stops Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Mackey, Heat Outpace Gulls, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Tucson Uses Three-Goal First Period to Race to 4-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte
- Schwindt Lights Lamp Late to Lift Checkers
- AHL Postpones Saturday's Road Game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
- American Hockey League Postpones Two W-B/Scranton Penguins Games
- Panthers Send Olli Juolevi to Charlotte on Conditioning Stint