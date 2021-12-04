Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte

The Checkers have a pair of key pieces returning to the fold, as the Panthers have assigned Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte.

Heponiemi has been with the Panthers since last week but did not make his season debut for Florida. The 22-year-old rejoins a Checkers squad on which he is tied for third in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 18 games.

Kiersted appeared in two games during his most recent NHL stint, giving him a total of four this season with the Panthers. The blue liner has logged six points (2g, 4a) in 16 games for Charlotte so far this season, tying him for third among team defensemen.

Coming off a win against the Phantoms on Friday, the Checkers return to action Sunday on the road against the Bridgeport Islanders.

