Stockton Stops Gulls' Streak

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-1 to the Stockton Heat tonight at Stockton Arena, snapping San Diego's season-long five-game win streak. Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned points in seven of their last nine games (6-2-1-0) and nine of their last 13 overall (8-4-1-0).

Danny O'Regan scored his fourth goal of the season and his second goal over his last three games (2-1=3). Brogan Rafferty earned the primary assist on the play giving him three assists in his last three games (0-3=3).

Nikolas Brouillard collected his team leading 10th assist of the season. Brouillard has recorded points in nine of his last 11 games (3-10=13) and leads AHL defensemen in assists (10) and points (13) since Nov. 1st.

Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in the setback.

San Diego and Stockton will conclude the weekend back-to-back tomorrow at Stockton Arena (6 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Danny O'Regan

On what he liked about the team's play in the first period:

We came out, we played a great first period. We kept it simple, got pucks in deep and were really good in the d-zone. The d were doing a good job getting pucks out, beating their forecheck. One shot on net against a really good team was a really good start for us.

On the second period and what the team needs to improve on:

We definitely just got away from it. Kind of fell asleep a little bit and you know, let them get on the forecheck, have the puck and (we) weren't as good on the forecheck, in the o-zone or the d-zone. Our special teams- our penalty kill was okay- but our power play wasn't generating a lot of momentum for us and that's important against a good team like that.

On how to break through Stockton's penalty kill:

They did a good job, they were a high-pressure team and that, some pucks bouncing a little bit. Guys were, if you hold onto it for an extra second, those guys are right on you. So, we've got to regroup, do a better job of just getting rid of it and talking a little bit more on the ice, supporting each other and getting some pucks to the net will be important for us.

On the team's discipline and how they plan to take less penalties:

If we can just play in the o-zone, and they're a good team. When they get the puck, they kind of just attack and that kind of makes us haul them down or makes us some bad stick decisions. We just got caught up in it and playing a little too much run and gun and took too many penalties.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On what needs improved for tomorrow's game:

Well, I liked the start. I thought we were right on target with what we want to do versus a really good team. Realistically, with a very young lineup on the road, I feel the adversity got to us and we kinda crumbled. We showed our youth and our, kind of, emotion. Which is expected a little bit in the growing process. So, I'm not surprised about it. I'm not even mad or disappointed. The guys, I think, is just part of growing up to be a hockey player and learning how to match other teams when they raise the stakes. Because after the first period, it was a really good game...road period for us, as good as it could be against a good team. So, just growing, more excited and intrigued to how we're going to react tomorrow to some of the area where we fell tonight. Why we let the game get away a little bit from us.

On the power play:

Well, that's kinda one of the things that I think it affected us. That didn't go our way. I think it affected us that we were not as free as we wanted to be. Ice was not very good, so it's not a power-play ice. Which is not an excuse, but I think we just showed our youth in not finding solutions to problems. Or not finding solutions to counter match maybe their maturity and their capability of managing some area. They didn't have a great first period in some way and they managed really well after that. So, which is kinda what we're trying to match here as a team.

On the quick turnaround:

Listen, just everything we do we're doing minor hockey. It's AHL, a lot of young guys in our lineup. They gotta grow. They gotta learn. As much as we'd like to think that they can learn in a video room or learn in a school, there's no university of hockey. You gotta be on the ice and you gotta feel it and you gotta grow. I think we didn't really manage our emotions very well. We got frustrated. Things didn't go our way. I don't think then you have a chance to win if you start showing that, especially against the other team.

