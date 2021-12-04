American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans, their game scheduled for tonight at Syracuse (AHL Game #293) has been postponed.

The Americans organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

