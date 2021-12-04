Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford
December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Mitchell, 22, leads Rockford defensemen with seven points (2G, 5A) through 15 games this season. Mitchell has played in three contests with the Blackhawks this year, notching an assist.
The Rockford IceHogs close their three-game road trip tonight, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT against the Griffins in West Michigan.
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
