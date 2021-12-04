Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Mitchell, 22, leads Rockford defensemen with seven points (2G, 5A) through 15 games this season. Mitchell has played in three contests with the Blackhawks this year, notching an assist.

The Rockford IceHogs close their three-game road trip tonight, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT against the Griffins in West Michigan.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

