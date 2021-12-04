Anderson-Dolan, Tynan Recalled by LA Kings

December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple roster transactions today.

Forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and TJ Tynan have been recalled by the Kings. In addition, on Friday, Los Angeles activated forward Akil Thomas from the injured/non-roster list and loaned him to the Reign.

On Thursday the Kings claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres and assigned him to Ontario.

Anderson-Dolan has totaled 13 points this season in 16 games with the Reign on five goals and eight assists. Tynan, in his first year with LA, has 17 points in 12 contests for Ontario on three goals and 14 helpers. The Orland Park, Ill. native was previously recalled by the Kings on Nov. 5.

The Reign have also released defender Bobby Russell from his professional tryout contract. The Langley, B.C. native appeared in one game during his time with the Reign, posting one assist.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.