IceHogs Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Grand Rapids

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up a three-game road trip tonight with a rematch against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the two clubs.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.

Hogs Continue Hot Streak in Grand Rapids

The IceHogs extended their point streak to a season-high four games (3-0-0-1) and picked up their third consecutive win with a 4-1 victory at Grand Rapids last night and improved to 1-2-0-0 in their head-to-head series against the Griffins. Since the start of November, the IceHogs have picked up points in eight of their last 11 games (6-3-1-1). Recap & Highlights

Delia Delights

Goaltender Collin Delia made a season-high 40 saves last night including 16 saves in the third period for his second win of the season. All-time, he improved to 8-7-1 in 16 appearances against the Griffins. The 40 stops are tied for third-most by an IceHogs goalie this season with Arvid Soderblom's 40 stops on Oct. 16 at Chicago (5-3 win). Soderblom holds the top two spots with 45 saves on Oct. 30 at Texas (4-3 win) and 47 saves on Oct. 22 at Iowa (3-6 loss).

Kurashev Cashes In

In his second game with the IceHogs since being assigned by the Chicago Blackhawks, forward Philipp Kurashev picked up his first two goals of the season last night against the Griffins. He is the fourth IceHogs skater to grab multiple goals in a game this season behind Evan Barratt last Wednesday at Milwaukee, Lukas Reichel's hat trick on Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba and Alex Nylander's two tallies at Chicago on Oct. 16.

Head Home on A High Note

The IceHogs close out their three-game road trip tonight with a rematch against the Griffins. After this set, the IceHogs will only have three more stretches in the schedule where they will play three or more games in a row away from BMO Harris Bank Center. They will skate in another three-game road trip from Feb. 12-19 vs. Chicago, Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, a five-game run from Mar. 3-15 against Manitoba, Milwaukee and Cleveland and a trip out West for four games from Apr. 1-5 vs. Tucson and Henderson.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The Rockford IceHogs close their three-game road trip on tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4 against the Griffins at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 8-7-1-1, 18 points (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 7-8-2-1, 17 points (5th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 1-6 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 1-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 4-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

54-45-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2021

