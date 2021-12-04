Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers (NHL) announced a series of transactions involving the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon. The Rangers have recalled goaltender Adam Húska from the Wolf Pack and have reassigned goaltender Tyler Wall to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

The Wolf Pack have also loaned goaltender François Brassard to the Icemen.

Húska was selected by the Rangers in the 7th round (184th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 2-3-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average.

Over the course of four seasons, the former University of Connecticut goaltender has appeared in 56 career AHL games with a 23-20-13 record, .896 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average. The native of Zvolen, Slovakia has yet to make his NHL debut.

Wall, selected by the Rangers in the 6th round (174th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season. He made 27 saves in a 4-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on November 6th at the XL Center. Wall is 5-3-0 with the Icemen this season, posting a .900 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.

Brassard has yet to make his AHL debut. He is 1-1-1 with an .828 save percentage and 3.66 goals against average this season with the Icemen.

The Rangers also recalled forward Morgan Barron from the Wolf Pack on Thursday night.

