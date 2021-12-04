Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford
December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers (NHL) announced a series of transactions involving the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon. The Rangers have recalled goaltender Adam Húska from the Wolf Pack and have reassigned goaltender Tyler Wall to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
The Wolf Pack have also loaned goaltender François Brassard to the Icemen.
Húska was selected by the Rangers in the 7th round (184th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 2-3-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.20 goals against average.
Over the course of four seasons, the former University of Connecticut goaltender has appeared in 56 career AHL games with a 23-20-13 record, .896 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average. The native of Zvolen, Slovakia has yet to make his NHL debut.
Wall, selected by the Rangers in the 6th round (174th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season. He made 27 saves in a 4-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on November 6th at the XL Center. Wall is 5-3-0 with the Icemen this season, posting a .900 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.
Brassard has yet to make his AHL debut. He is 1-1-1 with an .828 save percentage and 3.66 goals against average this season with the Icemen.
The Rangers also recalled forward Morgan Barron from the Wolf Pack on Thursday night.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, December 8th, when they host the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2021
- Eagles Recall Bradley from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Tynan Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep of San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Reschedule 11th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss for December 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #16: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Hosts Utica, Charlotte - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Earn Fourth-Straight Win In 4-1 Road Victory Over Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stockton Stops Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Mackey, Heat Outpace Gulls, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Tucson Uses Three-Goal First Period to Race to 4-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford
- Rangers Recall Forward Morgan Barron from Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Announce Postponement of Games on December 3rd and 4th
- Wolf Pack vs. Thunderbirds Game on December 1st Postponed
- Wolf Pack Recall Taylor from Loan; Brassard Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville