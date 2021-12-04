Rockford IceHogs Medical Update

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Dylan McLaughlin will not play tonight at Grand Rapids (COVID-19 Protocol).

Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons

