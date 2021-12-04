Comets Drop Contest to Islanders in Overtime, 3-2
December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets lost their second game of the season and first on the road when they were defeated by Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in overtime in the first matchup of the season between the two teams.
In the opening period, Nolan Foote put the Comets on the board as he walked into the Islanders zone and fired a shot past Bridgeport goalie, Corey Schneider at 2:48. The goal was Foote's fourth of the year and assisted by Graeme Clarke. The Islanders answered back at 19:04 when a two-on-one rush developed from the neutral zone. Richard Panik sent the puck to an open Seth Helgeson two beat Akira Schmid to tie the game at 1-1. The goal ended back-to-back shutouts for Schmid.
In the middle frame, Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom struck to give Bridgeport a 2-1 lead after he found a loose puck that he fired between the legs of Schmid and into the net at 1:31. Towards the culmination of the second period, the Comets found themselves on the wrong side of a five-on-three powerplay but with the strength of great saves from Schmid and excellent work from the penalty killers, the team held on without giving up a goal and left the period down 2-1.
In the final period of regulation, it was Reilly Walsh who tied the game on a wrist shot that beat Schneider at 17:06. Clarke registered his second assist of the night on the goal. The game headed to the extra session where Panik scored just 43 seconds on a breakaway lifting the Islanders to the win,
The Comets were out shot... 32-31. Neither team was successful on the man advantage with Utica scoreless on one change while Bridgeport went scoreless on three opportunities.
The Comets are back in action on the road against the Rochester Americans at 7:05 PM on Wednesday night before making their way back home on Friday, December 10th against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2021
- Wild Fall to Wolves, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Moose Open Weekend with 3-1 Win over Belleville - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Fight Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Admirals - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Upset Comets in OT - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Grab Early Lead and Skate to 6-2 Victory over the IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Triumph at Iowa - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Drop Contest to Islanders in Overtime, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Eagles Recall Bradley from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi and Matt Kiersted to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Adam Húska from Wolf Pack, Reassign Wall to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Tynan Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- 5 Things: Heat vs. San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Look for Weekend Sweep of San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Reschedule 11th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss for December 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #16: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Hosts Utica, Charlotte - Bridgeport Islanders
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rochester-Syracuse Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Earn Fourth-Straight Win In 4-1 Road Victory Over Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stockton Stops Gulls' Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Mackey, Heat Outpace Gulls, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Tucson Uses Three-Goal First Period to Race to 4-1 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.