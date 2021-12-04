Comets Drop Contest to Islanders in Overtime, 3-2

Utica, NY - The Comets lost their second game of the season and first on the road when they were defeated by Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in overtime in the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

In the opening period, Nolan Foote put the Comets on the board as he walked into the Islanders zone and fired a shot past Bridgeport goalie, Corey Schneider at 2:48. The goal was Foote's fourth of the year and assisted by Graeme Clarke. The Islanders answered back at 19:04 when a two-on-one rush developed from the neutral zone. Richard Panik sent the puck to an open Seth Helgeson two beat Akira Schmid to tie the game at 1-1. The goal ended back-to-back shutouts for Schmid.

In the middle frame, Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom struck to give Bridgeport a 2-1 lead after he found a loose puck that he fired between the legs of Schmid and into the net at 1:31. Towards the culmination of the second period, the Comets found themselves on the wrong side of a five-on-three powerplay but with the strength of great saves from Schmid and excellent work from the penalty killers, the team held on without giving up a goal and left the period down 2-1.

In the final period of regulation, it was Reilly Walsh who tied the game on a wrist shot that beat Schneider at 17:06. Clarke registered his second assist of the night on the goal. The game headed to the extra session where Panik scored just 43 seconds on a breakaway lifting the Islanders to the win,

The Comets were out shot... 32-31. Neither team was successful on the man advantage with Utica scoreless on one change while Bridgeport went scoreless on three opportunities.

The Comets are back in action on the road against the Rochester Americans at 7:05 PM on Wednesday night before making their way back home on Friday, December 10th against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

