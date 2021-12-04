Tucson Uses Three-Goal First Period to Race to 4-1 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - The Tucson Roadrunners lit the lamp three times in the first period, including a pair of power-play goals, to propel them to a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 31 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net. Eagles forward Martin Kaut provided Colorado's lone goal in the contest, as defenseman Jordan Gross and Rob Hamilton each collected an assist.

The Roadrunners would grab the game's first goal when forward Hudson Elynuik tracked down the puck on top of the crease and bounced a backhander past Eagles goalie Pavel Francouz to give Tucson a 1-0 edge just 6:55 into the contest.

A power play would help reenforce the Roadrunners lead, as defenseman J.J. Moser stepped into a one-timer in the slot and lit the lamp to give Tucson a 2-0 advantage at the 12:26 mark of the second period.

Another man-advantage would yield yet another goal when forward Michael Carcone blistered a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle, which would be tipped into the back of the net by fellow forward Ben McCartney to push the Roadrunners lead to 3-0 with only 34 seconds left in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The second period saw Colorado outshoot Tucson 7-2, but neither goaltender would concede a goal-against and the two teams would head to the second intermission with the Roadrunners still on top, 3-0.

Colorado would continue to search for their first tally of the game as the puck dropped on the third period, but it would not come until after the Eagles pulled Francouz in favor of the extra attacker with less than five minutes to play in the game. Kaut would finally get Colorado on the scoreboard when he hammered a one-timer from the right-wing circle past Prosvetov to trim the deficit to 3-1 with 3:34 still to play.

With Francouz still on the bench, the Roadrunners would take advantage of the vacant crease when Elynuik potted an empty-netter at the 19:54 mark to cement the 4-1 victory.

The Eagles outshot Tucson 32-19, as Colorado went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the man-advantage. Francouz suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 18 shots.

The Eagles outshot Tucson 32-19, as Colorado went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the man-advantage. Francouz suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 18 shots.

The Eagles will return to action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, December 4th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

