Mackey, Heat Outpace Gulls, 4-1

December 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Connor Mackey tallied three points and two goals while Martin Pospisil and Connor Zary each lit the lamp as the Stockton Heat (12-2-2-0) snapped a five-game San Diego win streak and grounded the Gulls (8-7-1-0) by a 4-1 final score Friday at Stockton Arena.

With the win, the Heat improved to 4-0-0-0 on the year following losses.

The Heat jumped out to a 1-0 lead late in the first, Pospisil netting his fourth of the season 12:42 into action on Stockton's first shot on goal of the game.

The home club saw its lead grow to three in a dominant second period, outshooting San Diego 21-3 and getting an even strength score from Zary 2:16 into the frame and shorthanded marker from Mackey with 1:20 to go in the period.

The teams traded power play goals in the final frame, San Diego trimming the deficit to two before Mackey pushed the edge to the decisive three-goal difference.

Stockton's penalty kill erased eight of nine man-advantages for the visitors in the contest.

NOTABLE

Martin Pospisil's goal gives him a three-game point streak. He has goals in back-to-back games.

Connor Zary's goal in the second period was his second of the year.

Connor Mackey's shorthanded goal in the second was his first goal of the season and the second shorthanded marker of the year for the Heat. He notched his second multi-point game, first three-point night of the season as he also had a helper on Pospisil's score.

Stockton is now 4-0-0-0 on the year following a loss.

Dustin Wolf has led the Heat to at least a point in 12 consecutive starts (10-0-2-0).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-6

STK PK - 8-for-9

THREE STARS

First - Connor Mackey (2g, 1a)

Second - Martin Pospisil (1g)

Third - Connor Zary (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 24 shots faced)

L - Lukas Dostal (26 saves on 30 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Gulls close out the two-game set Saturday at Stockton Arena, a 6 p.m. puck drop.

