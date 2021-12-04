Griffins Grab Early Lead and Skate to 6-2 Victory over the IceHogs

Grand Rapids, MI - Forwards Carson Gicewicz and Alex Nylander found the net in the second period, but the Rockford IceHogs (8-8-1-1) saw the Grand Rapids Griffins (8-8-2-0) pot five goals in the opening period en route to a 6-2 win at Van Andel Arena Friday night. The IceHogs' four-game point streak (3-0-0-1) comes to a close and they finished their three-game road trip with a 2-1-0-0 record.

The Griffins erupted for five goals in the opening period to carry a 5-0 advantage into the intermission break. Forward Kyle Criscuolo began the scoring frenzy 3:30 into the contest on the power play, banging a shot off the backboards behind IceHogs goalie Collin Delia (L, 6 saves on 10 shots). Seconds later, Griffins Captain Brian Lashoff picked up his second goal of the season with a blast from the blueline at 3:56. Goals from forwards Dennis Yan (7:08) and Dominik Shine (9:56) would bring an end to Delia's night and netminder Cale Morris (17 saves on 19 shots) would enter for his season debut. Grand Rapids would not let the new goalie get settled as defenseman Ryan Murphy would complete the period scoring on a breakaway at 18:51.

In the second period, the IceHogs chipped away at the Griffins lead with a pair of goals. Gicewicz landed his second goal of the season at 5:32, moving around Griffins netminder Calvin Pickard (W, 30 saves on 32 shots). Nylander followed up with his seventh goal of the season at 18:20, tying forward Lukas Reichel for the team goal-scoring lead.

Late in the period, Griffins forward Jonathan Berggren capped the game scoring with his seventh tally of the season with 35 seconds remaining. Pickard sealed off the IceHogs in the final frame with 14 saves to preserve the victory.

The IceHogs finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play while the Griffins went 1-for-5.

