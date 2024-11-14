Wild Announce Acquisition of San Diego Native Dunphy from Regina Pats

November 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenseman Brendan Dunphy

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Dante DeCaria) Defenseman Brendan Dunphy(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Dante DeCaria)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring the rights to 2006-born defenseman Brendan Dunphy from the Pats in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft. Dunphy joins Wenatchee's college list from Regina's college list, and is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Connecticut after his junior career concludes.

A native of San Diego, California, Dunphy is in his second season of junior hockey, playing 68 games for the Langley Rivermen in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and posting 12 points during that stretch. He came into the junior ranks from the Anaheim Jr. Ducks AAA program, helping to lead the club's 16-and-under team to the 2023 USA Hockey national tournament.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Brendan Dunphy to the Wild family.

